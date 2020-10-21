Mumbai: 'My brother bled for an hour', says elder brother who manhandled doctors after his brother died

The elder brother of a KEM Hospital patient who was arrested for manhandling doctors has said that he admits he was wrong in mistreating the doctors but nobody is talking about how the hospital treated his brother. Navin Parmar has detailed how his 17-year-old brother Jatin was mistreated at the hospital, whose negligence he says, led to his death.

Navin was recently released from jail after the court granted him bail.

Also read: Mumbai: 17-year-old boy who died in KEM hospital was alive, allege kin

A video of Jatin had gone viral in September, where he was supposedly breathing after being declared dead by the doctors.



Jatin Parmar

"I was frustrated due to the hospital's behaviour which caused my brother's death. The hospital bed had ants and my brother's hand had been bleeding for over an hour and a half due to an improperly inserted IV needle," Navin said. Navin took a video of Jatin's bleeding hand.

Prabhadevi resident, Jatin, was admitted to KEM after he complained of high fever on September 7.

On September 9 when Jatin died, Navin claimed that he had a heartbeat and his body was warm. He had forced doctors to start the ventilator again.



A screenshot of a video shows Jatin's bleeding hand

Navin said, "We went to the hospital at 10 pm and they admitted him to the COVID-19 ward. A COVID-19 patient died in front of me and the doctors placed Jatin on the same bed without even sanitising it.

"They put my brother on ventilator support and on the same night, they asked us to do an X-ray, CT scan, blood tests saying it was an emergency.

"However, they themselves delayed the tests by 12 hours. On September 8 at 1 am, I found ants on the bed. I informed the hospital staff but they said they don't have anyone to spare and told us to clean it. At 3 am, I found his hand was bleeding where the needle for the IV had been inserted."

"I admit that I abused the doctors, but I was upset with my brother's death caused by the hospital's negligence. I respect doctors. I don't have a criminal past. I will fight for my brother to get justice," Navin said.

'He was put in COVID ward'

Jatin's father, Pradeep, told mid-day, "I lost my son due to the hospital's negligence. Jatin was a bodybuilding champion. He wanted to study in Canada. He developed the fever suddenly.

"The hospital put him in the COVID ward when he did not even have COVID. Jatin was on ventilator support and the doctors did not even inform us before switching it off. This is negligence, there should be guidelines for hospitals to follow.

"My son's heart was beating, his body was warm. Doctors did not check him properly and erroneously declared him dead after switching off the ventilator."

The KEM Hospital had said that they declared Jatin dead after doing an ECG and that his post-mortem report showed the cause of death as cardiac arrest. He also tested negative for COVID-19.

07 Sept

Day Jatin Parmar was admitted to KEM Hospital

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news