Mumbai, Nagpur Police take inspiration from Shakuntala Devi trailer for cyber safety message

Updated: Jul 17, 2020, 08:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mumbai Police and Nagpur police shared the posts on their respective Twitter handles to advise citizens on keeping effective passwords.

Picture/Mumbai Police-Twitter
The trailer of the film Shakuntala Devi has been making waves on social media after its release on Wednesday. The trailer of the biopic, based on a mathematician’s life, also served as an inspiration for Mumbai and Nagpur police to create public awareness posts on cybersafety.

The police departments shared the posts on their respective Twitter handles to advise citizens on keeping effective passwords. They have shared a still from the film where Vidya Balan, who plays the mathematician, says, “Jab amazing ho sakti hu, toh normal kyu banu (Why should I be normal, when I can be amazing).” While Mumbai Police used a translated version of the dialogue, the Nagpur Police used it as it is.

Moreover, the police departments have also shared a similar message on cybersecurity that advises people to keep strong passwords.

Take a look at both posts:

Shared on Thursday, the posts saw many netizens praising the police departments for their creativity.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted on the posts:

What do you think about the posts by Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police?

