Mumbai, Nagpur Police take inspiration from Shakuntala Devi trailer for cyber safety message

The trailer of the film Shakuntala Devi has been making waves on social media after its release on Wednesday. The trailer of the biopic, based on a mathematician’s life, also served as an inspiration for Mumbai and Nagpur police to create public awareness posts on cybersafety.

The police departments shared the posts on their respective Twitter handles to advise citizens on keeping effective passwords. They have shared a still from the film where Vidya Balan, who plays the mathematician, says, “Jab amazing ho sakti hu, toh normal kyu banu (Why should I be normal, when I can be amazing).” While Mumbai Police used a translated version of the dialogue, the Nagpur Police used it as it is.

Moreover, the police departments have also shared a similar message on cybersecurity that advises people to keep strong passwords.

Take a look at both posts:

Your predictable online passwords to you: pic.twitter.com/pL4OI5h6H3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2020

When it comes to creating a Password, why not make it Strong alphanumeric using Lower case and Upper case letters with numbers : pic.twitter.com/BCi3CDevU9 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) July 16, 2020

Shared on Thursday, the posts saw many netizens praising the police departments for their creativity.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted on the posts:

I have been using @googlechrome's password feature which:

1. Generates unique & difficult passwords for each account that I am creating

2. Encrypts & saves these passwords to my Google account

4. Automatically logins using them on sites & apps



I think everyone should use it. — Vishal Khedkar (@WittyVishal) July 16, 2020

Zabardast twitter page zabardast police department ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) July 16, 2020

The police department is using humour effectively for awareness. Good job — Mishti Bhattacharjee (@mishtibengali) July 16, 2020

Jab aÌ¶mÌ¶aÌ¶zÌ¶iÌ¶nÌ¶gÌ¶ Nagpur Police ho sakti hu, toh normal kyu banu.



Nagpur Police = Amazing — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) July 16, 2020

What do you think about the posts by Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police?

