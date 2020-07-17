Mumbai, Nagpur Police take inspiration from Shakuntala Devi trailer for cyber safety message
Mumbai Police and Nagpur police shared the posts on their respective Twitter handles to advise citizens on keeping effective passwords.
The trailer of the film Shakuntala Devi has been making waves on social media after its release on Wednesday. The trailer of the biopic, based on a mathematician’s life, also served as an inspiration for Mumbai and Nagpur police to create public awareness posts on cybersafety.
The police departments shared the posts on their respective Twitter handles to advise citizens on keeping effective passwords. They have shared a still from the film where Vidya Balan, who plays the mathematician, says, “Jab amazing ho sakti hu, toh normal kyu banu (Why should I be normal, when I can be amazing).” While Mumbai Police used a translated version of the dialogue, the Nagpur Police used it as it is.
Moreover, the police departments have also shared a similar message on cybersecurity that advises people to keep strong passwords.
Take a look at both posts:
Your predictable online passwords to you: pic.twitter.com/pL4OI5h6H3— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2020
When it comes to creating a Password, why not make it Strong alphanumeric using Lower case and Upper case letters with numbers : pic.twitter.com/BCi3CDevU9— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) July 16, 2020
Shared on Thursday, the posts saw many netizens praising the police departments for their creativity.
Here's how the Twitterati reacted on the posts:
I have been using @googlechrome's password feature which:— Vishal Khedkar (@WittyVishal) July 16, 2020
1. Generates unique & difficult passwords for each account that I am creating
2. Encrypts & saves these passwords to my Google account
4. Automatically logins using them on sites & apps
I think everyone should use it.
Zabardast twitter page zabardast police department ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) July 16, 2020
The police department is using humour effectively for awareness. Good job— Mishti Bhattacharjee (@mishtibengali) July 16, 2020
Jab aÌ¶mÌ¶aÌ¶zÌ¶iÌ¶nÌ¶gÌ¶ Nagpur Police ho sakti hu, toh normal kyu banu.— Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) July 16, 2020
Nagpur Police = Amazing
What do you think about the posts by Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police?
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe