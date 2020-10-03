Mumbai: Naigaon residents fed up of leaky, flooded subway

The pump in the subway is usually switched off

The east-west Naigaon subway has been consistently flooding even without rains. Residents have complained that due to waterlogging, they have to avoid using the subway and cross railway tracks instead.

Western Railway engineers said that the subway has leakages because of which water from water bodies nearby causes flooding. The railways have been in touch with the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) to get the problem sorted.

"There are several issues with the subway. It has been poorly maintained and the water pump placed there is usually switched off. There have been incidents where indicators and lighting equipment inside got damaged. Also, the Western Railway should get CCTV cameras in the subway," said passenger activist Raviraj Dhariwal, a member of Naigaon Jewellers Welfare Association, who also runs the popular twitter handle WR_Bhayander, highlighting local issues.

"It is really deplorable as this is the only east-west connectivity option at the station. If this is the condition when it is not raining at all, imagine the plight of commuters during monsoon. The authorities should co-ordinate and solve the issue as soon as possible," railway activist Himanshu Vartak said.

The flooding is being caused due to several leakages

All subways the same

Former member of Western Railway Zonal Users' Consultative Committee, Shailesh Goyal, said that the problem is quite common in all subways. "There was a similar problem at Borivli and they put up metal sheets to stop the leakage. A permanent solution should be found for subways across Western Railway," he said.

A Western Railway spokesperson said that the subway maintenance and other issues are handled by the local civic corporation and they will raise the issue at the appropriate forum and try to look for an immediate solution.

