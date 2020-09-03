Mumbai: Nalasopara building collapses; residents safe

Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, a four-storey building in Nalasopara's Achole area collapsed, but no casualties have been reported as all the residents were evacuated in time.

According to sources, the Safalya building was about 10 to 11 years old and earlier around 25 families used to reside there. However, as the structure was in an extremely dilapidated condition, many of the families moved to other places and only five families (23 members) were residing in the building.

Around 11 pm on Tuesday, the family residing on the ground floor noticed that the plaster of the pillars and walls were coming off. "Cracks were also appearing on the walls. Around 1.30 am we suddenly heard the noise of a pillar crashing. The entire building collapsed in front of our eyes," said Siddesh Devrukhkar, 20, who lived on the fourth floor with his parents and sister. "Just because it was not raining at the time of the incident, we could hear the noise, or else a major accident would have happened," he added.

A Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation official said, "The entire building was evacuated in time and no one was injured. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the collapse."

