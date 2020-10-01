Search

Mumbai: Narayan Rane tests positive for COVID-19, to be in isolation

Updated: 01 October, 2020 16:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Rane urged those who came in contact with him over the last few days to get tested for COVID-19 and take necessary precautions

Narayan Rane
Narayan Rane

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The senior politician took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for the deadly virus and as per doctor's advice he will be in isolation for a few days.

Rane, a Rajya Sabha MP, also urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested and take necessary precautions. "Citizens who came in contact with me in the last few days should take care of their health. I will soon return to public service," Rane tweeted in Marathi.

In August, his son Nilesh Rane had tested positive. A few days ago, state minister Uday Samant had tested positive for COVID-19. Sawant had said that he is doing fine and is under home quarantine.

Besides Rane, several other ministers from Maharashtra, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Bacchu Kadu, Varsha Gaikwad, Nitin Raut, Vishwajeet Kadam and Sunil Kedar had also tested positive. Earlier, ministers Dhananjay Munde, Jitendra Awhad, Abdul Sattar, Aslam Shaikh and Ashok Chavan had tested positive. They recovered from the infection and resumed work.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 01 October, 2020 15:50 IST

Tags

narayan ranebharatiya janata partyCoronaviruslockdownmumbaimumbai newsmaharashtranational news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK