Mumbai: Narayan Rane tests positive for COVID-19, to be in isolation

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The senior politician took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for the deadly virus and as per doctor's advice he will be in isolation for a few days.

Rane, a Rajya Sabha MP, also urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested and take necessary precautions. "Citizens who came in contact with me in the last few days should take care of their health. I will soon return to public service," Rane tweeted in Marathi.

In August, his son Nilesh Rane had tested positive. A few days ago, state minister Uday Samant had tested positive for COVID-19. Sawant had said that he is doing fine and is under home quarantine.

Besides Rane, several other ministers from Maharashtra, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Bacchu Kadu, Varsha Gaikwad, Nitin Raut, Vishwajeet Kadam and Sunil Kedar had also tested positive. Earlier, ministers Dhananjay Munde, Jitendra Awhad, Abdul Sattar, Aslam Shaikh and Ashok Chavan had tested positive. They recovered from the infection and resumed work.

