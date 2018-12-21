Mumbai: Narrow, bumpy road, parking of bikes a problem for SM Shetty school

national

As road in front of school is shortcut to Chandivli, motorists keep it jammed at all times of the day

This shortcut to Chandivli remains jam-packed with vehicles between 12.30 pm and 1 pm when the secondary school gets over and primary section starts. Pics/Sameer Markande

Powai's S M Shetty School stands on a narrow and bumpy road, which is a shortcut to Chandivli, and hence, a route preferred by motorists heading to the area. This ensures that the road remains jam-packed with vehicles all the time. But, that is not where the problem lies.

The situation turns worse between 12.30 pm and 1 pm when the secondary school gets over and the primary section children arrive. Auto-rickshaws and buses ferrying students and parents block the main entrance to the school, turning the area into a jigsaw puzzle of sorts.



Even as auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers crowd near the main entrance of the school, security guards are never seen making any efforts to clear the spot

While the students of the secondary section leave from the school's backside where usually the bigger buses are parked, some of the primary section kids arrive in smaller buses and are dropped off at the front gate. Even as auto-rickshaws crowd near the main entrance to pick up and drop students and parents, the security guards are never seen making any efforts to clear the spot.

Another major issue that the area faces during the peak hours is random parking of two- wheelers along both sides of the road. What adds to this is the absence of traffic cops near the school. Parents are of the opinion that the presence of two more schools in the area heightens the chaos, as even the other school buses prefer to take the same route.

Major problems

. Two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws crowd near the school gate to drop off and pick up children

. Absence of traffic cops in the area

. Narrow lanes in the area lead to traffic congestion

. Random parking of two-wheelers

