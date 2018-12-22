Mumbai: Nawab Malik says he received threat calls from 'fringe elements'

national

Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik Friday claimed to have received threat calls from "fringe elements" after he participated in a debate show on a news channel on actor Naseeruddin Shah's recent cow related remark. He asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and police officials to look into the issue seriously. Malik, a spokesman of the Sharad Pawar-led party, said it would be Fadnavis' responsibility if anything "untoward" happened to him.

"Post my debate on @News18India this evening, I am receiving threat calls from fringe elements. @DevenBhartiIPS @Dev_Fadnavis @MumbaiPolice please make a note of this issue seriously. If anything untoward happens to me, the @CMOMaharashtra will be responsible. @NCPspeaks," Malik tweeted. When asked Malik said the TV debate was regarding Shah's recent "cow death given more significance than a police officer's" comment. "After the debate I got threat calls from two numbers. I have informed local police station too about it," he added.

Apparently referring to the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Shah had said at many places the "death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman". The veteran actor also expressed anxiety over the well -being of his children, who he said, have not been brought up as followers of any particular religion.

