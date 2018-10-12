Mumbai: NCP to hold protests against load-shedding in parts of Maharashtra

national

The NCP will be holding a lantern protest against load-shedding in parts of Maharashtra today to highlight the inconvenience being caused to people due to power cuts in the festive season. Parts of Maharashtra are facing load-shedding due to shortage of coal and rising demand of electricity.

"People are being inconvenienced due to load-shedding at a time when farmers in the state are feeling the pinch due to drought. The NCP will flag the issue," party's state unit president Jayant Patil said.

Power Minister Chandrashekhar Bavankule had said parts of the state were likely to face load-shedding in the coming days. The average requirement in this season is around 16,000 MW, but this time it is around 20,000 MW, Bavankule had said.

