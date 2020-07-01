Mumbai needs you to be a mask-eteer

The city has to run for cover, literally. Civic authorities have decided to impose a fine of R1,000 on individuals flouting the mask rule.

This is a strict penalty that should pinch, especially in these days of economic stress.

It is a shame that it has come to this and speaks volumes about the indiscipline and lackadaisical attitude to correct which the authorities had to order a fine like this.

Through these months, the mask should have in fact become a part of our wardrobe — an essential that we cannot do without, that certain studies say cuts the COVID-19 risk by more than half, though there are other studies that do not uphold that. Whatever the mitigation factor, it should be enough that it cuts risk to some degree.

Most of all, it is beneficial not just to the wearer but also to others around, so wearing a mask is mandatory not just for your safety but for your loved ones too.

We want to see a completely masked up Mumbai. From now on, use the mask every time you step out. "Just went out to run a small errand," or "Stepped out to look for something so did not wear a mask," simply does not cut it anymore.

If we do not take the onus on ourselves for protection, then we cannot expect frontline workers, whoever they may be, to do so for us.

Desist too, from foolishly hanging that mask around your neck while speaking to others, it defeats the very purpose of having a mask at all. In the event, you are

caught without a mask, if you are genuinely at fault, and have been caught, pay up. It is no use waffling and screaming foul on social media, if at fault.

Cover up, Mumbai. Give yourself a fighting chance against this pandemic.

