Mumbai: NEET exam in city marred by delay, copying and confusion

A candidate at a centre in Mankhurd complained that 24 candidates received their OMR Sheet almost an hour late

The National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) at several centres across city on Sunday was marred by delay in the commencement of the examination, cheating and confusion over dress code.

A candidate at a centre in Mankhurd complained that 24 candidates received their OMR Sheet almost an hour late. "There was no invigilator in their class for 20 minutes. The exam was further delayed as OMR Sheet was distributed late," said a parent, who plans to write to the National Testing Agency which conducts the test. The centre in-charge has, however, denied the claims.

The candidates at an Andheri centre claimed they lost about 20 minutes after a few students were caught copying. "There was chaos in the classroom after some students were caught copying. Everyone was asked to stop writing until the culprits owned up to their mistakes," said a parent.

Several complained how students at some centres discussed answers during the test and invigilators didn't bother to take action any against. "At my son's centre, the invigilators were chatting among themselves which caused disturbance to students," said another parent. There was confusion over dress code too as parents were seen cutting sleeves of their wards' clothes.

