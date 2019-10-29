Mumbai: New Cancer Clinic at Jaslok Hospital

Taking the fight against breast cancer forward, Jaslok Hospital launched a Breast Cancer Clinic earlier this month. Patients can now avail of a proper treatment plan and support for any breast-related disease.

As part of Jaslok Hospital's endeavour to spread awareness about breast cancer, the hospital administration said that the clinic will be a multi-disciplinary cancer clinic and patients' case will be studied by a team of specialist clinical physicians who will offer coordinated and comprehensive treatment planning to the patient. After the clinic for breast cancer, Jaslok Hospital is also planning to start a hip preservation programme.

At this clinic, the clinic history and physical examination of the patient will be documented with every visit made to their individual speciality physician. The recorded data and other requisite tests results will then be studied by the specialist team and a treatment course will be drawn based on their recommendation. The clinic will also include a volunteer who will act as a support group for these patients.

Dr S H Advani, Director of Onco-Sciences at Jaslok Hospital pointed out that Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Indian woman and due to fear and myths associated with it, patients are thronged with a series of doctor visits, tests and medication. "It is important to help the patient understand the medical condition, be informed of the array of treatments options, support to cope with the situation and have coordinated care with the doctors to ensure they receive the best medical care. The breast cancer clinic is an effort to help patients not only receive the requisite quality care and treatment but also help other patrons to come for regular screening or consultations so that early detection is possible."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates