Mumbai: New goods shed at Bhiwandi station clears traffic jams

Bhiwandi Road railway station. Apart from heavy traffic jams throughout the day and night, roads leading to Bhiwandi are also of very poor quality

Commuters finally have reprieve from the perennial traffic jams on the Mumbai-Bhiwandi route as hundreds of trucks have gone off the road in the past two months thanks to the new rail parcel terminus.

Mumbra-Bhiwandi roads have been known for their poor quality and heavy traffic jams owing to the several godowns and industries in the city. The new parcel and goods shed at Bhiwandi Road railway station, meant to handle cargo parcel trains and goods trains has had a tremendous response.

Local leaders said this is just the beginning. Rais Shaikh, the Bhiwandi East MLA and a municipal councillor and Group Leader in the BMC, said a lot more needs to be done. "This is just the beginning. The number of vehicles using the Bhiwandi stretch is immense and it will take some time before one sees real changes. Also, roads leading to the terminus need improvement. I have been raising the issue."

Bhiwandi is an industrial town and a textile and warehousing hub. E-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Snapdeal, and FedEx have their branches there. "In the first two months itself, the train has dispatched 4,175.22 tonnes of parcels in 2,55,892 packages. Goods like furniture, refrigerators, electronic items, food products, medicines and cosmetics of popular brands like Godrej, Onida, LG, Bajaj, Parle-G, Hindustan Lever, Del-Monte, etc. have been dispatched till date from Bhiwandi Road station," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. He said the new station has turned out to be a unique gift to manufacturers, traders and consumers this festive season. The new railway station is advantageous in that it is close to Mumbai and Thane, has adequate parking space for trucks and tempos, etc. This has boosted railways' revenue and generated jobs. Bhiwandi Road station on Mumbai Division lies on the Vasai-Diva-Panvel route of Central Railway.

It is the connecting point of the North-South railway traffic and also connects the JNPT port with Railways. A halt station for more than 50 passenger trains, Bhiwandi Road station has five platforms and all facilities like booking windows, a waiting hall, PRS booking, station parking etc.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news