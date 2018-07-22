Mumbai: New Link Road blocked for six hours post midnight

Selected spots will be closed to traffic for nearly three months in order to speed up metro construction work

In order to expedite the metro construction work in the Dahisar-DN Nagar metro corridor stretch that passes through New Link Road, authorities have imposed six-hour traffic blocks in the night, between midnight and 6 am. Commuters are being diverted to another route.

An official from MMRDA said, "We want to complete the civil work of the Dahisar-Andheri East metro line 2A at the earliest and hence, we are blocking traffic at some locations on New Link Road at the spots where the girder launching has to be done." This block will continue for two to three months, officials said.

According to the status report by MMRDA, 58 per cent work of the piers along the alignment is already complete. Besides that, work on 17 metro stations is also in progress. A total of 510 girders have been erected, out of the 1,435.

MMRDA had approached the traffic police department to get permission for the traffic blocks. "The work of girder launching is done only at night as it is not possible to get that done during the day. In the night, when traffic movement is low, there should be no problem caused by the diversion or closure of one section of the road," added the MMRDA official.

58%

Pier work is already complete

