Mumbai: Newborn baby girl found in Malabar Hill garbage dump

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A newborn baby girl was found in a garbage dump near Priyadarshini Park, Malabar Hill on Wednesday around 7.30 am. The baby was found in the garbage dump near Simla House building.

A few locals on their morning walk heard the cries of the baby and immediately informed the police about it. The police officers arrived at the scene and took the baby to a private hospital from where she was referred to JJ Hospital for further treatment.

"We have filed a case under section 317 (abandonment of child) against unknown persons) of the Indian Penal Code and are probing the matter," said Nilkanth Patil, Senior Inspector of Malabar Hill Police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates