Mumbai: Newborn flung down ventilation shaft of Kandivli high-rise

The dead baby seen at the bottom of the shaft

A new-born girl was flung down the ventilation shaft of a Kandivli West high-rise on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place in the 23-storey Jay Mata building located at Lalji Pada in Kandivli. First-floor residents and those crossing the ground floor heard a loud thud from the general area of the shaft at around 3pm. Those who rushed to the shaft were shocked to find a dead baby lying on the floor. Water from a broken bathroom pipe was falling down on the baby.

The baby was estimated to be around three days old. Investigation conducted by the Kandivali police revealed that the baby was thrown from the bathroom window of a house located in the building's B Wing.



The Jay Mata building is located in Kandivali West's Lalji Pada area

"The baby hit the pipes located between the fifth and sixth floor, which caused them to break. This means it was thrown from the bathrooms located on any of the floors between six and 23. We have checked each flat in the B Wing between the sixth and the 23rd floor and enquired with the residents. We also checked the possibility of a non-resident having committed the crime," said an officer from Kandivli police. It was later determined that the baby was thrown from a 17th-floor house.

Kandivli police were also reviewing the CCTV footage from the society and the nearby areas. They were in the process of filing an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the time of going to press.

In addition, a woman suspected to have committed the act was detained by police later and her questioning was under progress.

