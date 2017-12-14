Jammu and Kashmir police arrest rape accused from Mumbai

A Jammu and Kashmir Police team on Thursday arrested a man facing rape and kidnapping charges from Mumbai

A Jammu and Kashmir Police team on Thursday arrested a man facing rape and kidnapping charges from Mumbai, foiling his bid to escape to a Gulf country, an official said here. Ajaz Ahmed Malik, a resident of Poonch district's Fazlabad village, was accused of kidnapping and raping a girl in Rajouri in July. He was on the run since then, he said.



The state police had received information that he was trying to flee to a Gulf country from Mumbai after which Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Thanamandi, Iftikar Chowdhary contacted immigration officers there, the official said. The accused had recently approached officials at the Mumbai airport to travel to Kuwait. But authorities blocked his passport and informed the J-K police, he said.



The official said that a team from the Thanamandi police station in Rajouri district rushed to Mumbai. They raided a location there and arrested Malik, he said. "Further investigation into the case is going on," the official added.

SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas appreciated the efforts of the police team for foiling the escape attempt.