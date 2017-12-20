Mumbai: RPF make women commuters queue up before boarding suburban local trains

Western Railway has started deploying RPF personnel to make women passengers stand in queues before boarding suburban trains during evening peak hours

hours. The move is aimed at facilitating smooth flow of commuters and avoid over-crowding while boarding suburban trains. The initiative, hailed by commuters, has been launched on five Andheri-Virar locals trains on the Western Railway corridor on an experimental basis.



Women commuters lined in queue to board the local at Bhayandar station. File pic



One lady constable and two male jawans are being deployed in front of each of the female coach in these trains to man the flow of passengers, said a senior official of

Railway Protection Force who is part of the drive. "Our drive has received good response from women passengers and even encouraged male commuters to stand in queues before boarding," he said.



"Since the last two days, we have been maintaining discipline by asking women commuters to queue up before boarding. Their response has been heartening. "We deploy our jawans before the arrival of trains at platforms and they ensure the commuters stand in a line and board the coaches without any hassle and jostling," said Sanjay Chaudhari, in-charge of RPF unit at Andheri station.



The RPF has launched the drive initially for six Virar -bound fast trains which leave Andheri at 6.12 pm, 6.33 pm, 6.50 pm, 7.25 pm, 8.25 and 8.50 pm from platform Nos 8 and 9. The RPF has already launched such a drive for male passengers at Mumbai Central and Bandra stations on WR. Minakshi Gore, a Mira Road resident, welcomed the drive. "This is very welcome move. This will ensure whosoever comes first will get the seat first. This will curb unruly behaviour by commuters."



T N Dubey, a former member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) of WR, said, "It's really heartening to see commuters maintaining discipline while boarding trains. The RPF deserves a pat on its back for the drive."

