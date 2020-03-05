Coronavirus outbreak: Uddhav Thackeray says next eight days crucial, need to be cautious

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked people not to panic over the coronavirus situation in the state, adding the next eight days are crucial and people need to remain cautious. Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly, Thackeray also informed the House that the state government is taking all steps for prevention of the "coronavirus epidemic".

Chief Minister presenting a realistic overview of the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) & measures taken by the State to prevent the virus.



— Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 5, 2020

In Maharashtra, of the 167 travelers quarantined since January upon landing at the Mumbai airport, only nine are currently admitted to isolation wards. The state has not reported any confirmed case of virus infection. Appealing people to avoid going to crowded places if not necessary and limit the Holi celebrations, Thackeray said,

"I pray the coronavirus gets burnt in the Holi fire." "I want to tell people that the next eight days are crucial and we have to remain cautious," he said. Asking people not to panic over the coronavirus, he

also assured that the government was taking all steps to prevent the spread of the viral infection. The chief minister said he is reviewing the situation on a daily basis for the last one month.

"We need to tackle the crisis effectively without getting scared and panicked," he said. "If we get scared, we may end up committing avoidable mistakes," he added. Testing facilities have been put in place in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune, he said.

"There is enough stock of masks. We need to see if the vacant Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai can be used for quarantine facilities," Thackeray said. The chief minister said he has instructed authorities to provide masks and required clothing to the cleaning staff of international flights when they land in different airports of the state.

Hotel management has also been instructed to check if foreign tourists coming to their hotels have undergone thermal screening, he said. "I have also instructed the Information and Publicity department to issue advertisements for mass awareness at railway and bus stations regarding precautions to be taken," he said.

Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided not to celebrate Holi in the backdrop of the coronavirus situation in India. "When there was an outbreak of swine flu, the dahi handi celebrations were cancelled. I pray that the coronavirus epidemic gets burnt in the Holi fire. I want to tell people that the next eight days are crucial and we have to remain cautious," he said.

