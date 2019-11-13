Mumbai: Next political drama? Over mayor's post in BMC

Following the tussle for power in the state, the next one is set to unfold in the country's richest municipal corporation next week. A draw of lots to decide reservation for the mayor's post will take place today at 3 pm. However, the election for the mayor's post will be dicey given the current political situation in Maharashtra. There is a strong possibility that the BJP will claim the post of leader of opposition as the second-largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Congress leaders, with 28 corporators, is still not clear about its stand on the mayor's election which is set to take place after two and a half years.

The tenure of the current mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was extended for two months due to the state election and will come to an end on November 21. The next election will be held on November 22.

There is a possibility that the new mayor will be chosen from the SC or OBC category. Sources said that both Shiv Sena and Congress leaders in and outside the BMC are still confused over the election which depends upon the number of votes and not on the majority number.

Who will back whom?

There are 227 corporators in the BMC — Shiv Sena's 94, BJP's 84, Congress' 28, NCP's eight, SP's six, MIM's two and one of the MNS.

The remaining seats are undecided due to court cases regarding caste certificate issues and resignations of corporators. In March 2017, the BJP had backed Sena as they were in an alliance in the state.

But with the alliance no more in place and the Congress' ambiguous stand over supporting the Sena, the mayor's election looks confusing. Congress' Vitthal Lokare was a mayoral candidate in 2017.

There is also a strong possibility of the BJP opting for the opposition party leader's post (currently with the Congress).

