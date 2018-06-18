Mumbai: NGO adopts 96-year-old who lost home in a demolition drive

mid-day impact: Following this paper's story on how the old man was left without a home following a demolition drive by the TMC, a Mira Road old-age home has taken him in

Ninave now resides in an old-age home in Mira Road. Pic/Sameer Markande

Ambadas Ninave won't have to spend his sunset years alone in the crumbling Moti building anymore. Following mid-day's June 10 report '96-year-old's life crumbles around him, literally', an NGO from Mira Road has taken him out of the nearly demolished building and under its care. Ninave now spends his days eating good food, listening to old songs and reciting Tulisdas's dohe.

Ninave tells mid-day, "I'm having a nice time at the end of my life and am very happy here." This happiness was absent from his life in Moti building, where he was the only resident after the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation began demolishing it.

They'd left out Ninave's deserted, dirty flat because he had nowhere to go and no one to take care of him, apart from an old neighbour who would occasionally come in to bathe and feed him. He would bathe only once every few months. The civic body had given up on him, saying it wasn't their responsibility to get him in an old-age home. After mid-day reported about Ninave's plight, Rupesh Patil from Mira Road-based Shri Nityanand Old Age Home came forward to take him to the shelter.

Took permission

"After reading mid-day's report, we went to Bhiwandi and spoke to the local corporator and police station. We took official permission to shift Ambaji Ninave to our shelter home. We informed fire brigade officials, ambulance, corporation officials and the police, and in front of all of them, we moved him into our small home," said Patil.



Ninave used to stay all alone. Now, his life is full of friends, food and laughter. Pic/Sameer Markande

Changed his look

"While we were shifting him, he didn't know where exactly we were taking him and kept telling us 'please don't leave me alone'. After we brought him here, we cut his hair, cleaned him up and changed his look overall. He also gets massages and physiotherapy every day. He listens to old songs and shares

Tulsidas's dohe."

Such good care

Living in the senior home has clearly done wonders for Ninave's health — he has gained 4 kg since moving here. Ninave told mid-day, "These people are taking such good care of me. Every day, they massage my body and give me a bath. My hands look clean and smell good. I've become friends with people here and I enjoy talking to them. The best things I get to eat are nice biscuits for breakfast and good food for lunch and dinner."

"Earlier, I was frustrated with God for keeping me alive and wished for him to take me away when my wife died. But now, I feel like I'll meet her only after completing 100 years. I got a new haircut and clothes. I feel so positive. At least at the end of my life, God gave me some good days," he added.

Feeling refreshed

Ninave who used to spend his days looking at the dirty roof in his old home now spends his time chatting with his new friends and watching TV sometimes. "I wanted a nice end to my life and I will get it now. I feel refreshed here. My shayari and Tulsidas's dohe are liked by the people here. I will live longer. Please help other people like me, who are alone, and make a positive environment around them, God will bless you," he said.

