Mumbai NGO distributes face shields, masks among WR motormen, staff

As the monsoon hit Mumbai amid lockdown, there are thousands of workers delivering and keeping the essential services moving in the city. Among these are the local train personnel, the motormen (and women) of the Western Railway.

A city-based NGO, Classic Care Foundation (Juhu), on Tuesday, distributed 250 face shields to driving staff who are running local railway services for essential staff going to work every day even as the number of cases are rising.

Sponsored by SavLive, the kit included 75 sanitizer bottles, 75 masks, 75 face shields, 200 hand gloves, and was distributed among employees working in the control room as well as commercial office, operations office, and Divisional Manager's Office of Western Railway.

Aashna Mutneja and Mahesh Patil from the foundation visited respective offices to hand over the COVID-19 essentials to the officials concerned. "These 'Saarathis' of essential service providers in Mumbai's lifeline of suburban trains now have these face shields to keep themselves safe from Coronavirus that has changed the way of work and life all over the world," Patil said.

"Even while the city challenges and copes with the lockdown and its perils, efforts such as this are rays of hope, compassion, and respect to the hundreds of workers who are risking their lives each day. Their protection is a promise for humanity especially when led by young women as Aashna," a senior railway official said.

