Mumbai: NGO launched innovative campaign to provide shelters to animals during rain

To encourage people, to provide shelters to these innocent lives, a Mulund-based NGO starts #CoverMe campaign to encourage people to provide shelters to animals during rain

While we are busy welcoming the monsoon in the city, there are hundreds of stray animals who fall sick in rain because of no shelter. To encourage people, to provide shelters to these innocent lives, a Mulund-based NGO starts #CoverMe campaign to encourage people to provide shelters to animals during rain.

We all love rains, don't we? No matter how old we are, we love to soak in the rains as and when we can. But, amidst the excitement of the arrival of rains, have you ever given a thought to animals around us, the strays?

The fact is that stray animals, especially dogs, are not too fond of getting wet. Because they are strays, they end up in rains, getting drenched and wading through dirty waters. The result is infections and diseases. Thankfully, an NGO has come forward with an aim to protect stray dogs from rains.

Utkarsh Global Foundation, a non-profit organisation, based in Mulund, Mumbai, which also runs an animal hospital in Mulund for strays, has come up with an effective solution for stray dogs during rains. That is, temporary rain shelters! The Foundation has initiated a #CoverMe campaign to inform, educate, and spread awareness about the need for rain shelters for stray animals.

As a part of the initiative, Utkarsh will build rain shelters on the side of streets, roads, and other areas. These shelters will ensure that the animals get a cover from rains and that they stay dry and disease-free. The Foundation will remove the shelters once the rainy season comes to an end.

Pravin Jadhav, General Secretary, Utkarsh, says, "#CoverMe campaign is a noble cause that needs urgent attention. Not many of us know how strays, especially, dogs, suffer during the rainy season. If the skin of dogs remains wet for too long, they suffer from immunity-related problems just as we do. Their paws can get infected from dirty water leading to infections which if untreated, may even lead to loss of the leg."

