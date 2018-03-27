Mumbai: NHSRCL finalizes finer details of bullet train

NHSRCL chief Achal Khare said there will be fast and slow trains, one halting at limited stations and the other halting at all 12 stations



Representational Image

The Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train continues to gather momentum, as the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has finalised the finer details of the service that will run on Japan's Shinkansen technology.

NHSRCL chief Achal Khare said there will be fast and slow trains, one halting at limited stations and the other halting at all 12 stations. "The speed of the train will depend upon the velocity of the wind. The train will attain a maximum speed of 320 km per hour," Khare said.

Also Read: Mumbai: MMRDA stalls 'Smart BKC' work in lieu of Metro 2B, bullet train work

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates