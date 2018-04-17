Mumbai nightclub Tamasha's pepper spray incident remains a mystery

Pepper sprayed at the lounge bar Tamasha had lead to patrons making a run for the exit, coughing and rubbing itching eyes on March 24



CCTV grabs of Tamasha lounge bar in Lower Parel on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday

Close to a month after a miscreant put pepper spray in the Tamasha lounge bar in Lower Parel, their identity remains unknown as the police and fire department reports into the incident have emerged inconclusive. Cops are likely to close the inquiry soon.

The incident occurred on March 24 in the lounge bar, after which patrons were seen coughing and rubbing their burning and itching eyes while hurrying to the exit. mid-day reported about the incident on March 26 in 'Weekend 'tamasha' causes panic in Lower Parel bar'. The police have also written to the food and drugs department to check what happened and submit a report.

An officer from NM Joshi police station said, "Soon after getting the complaint, we began inquiring to find out what had happened there. We also wrote to the fire department but they didn't find anything suspicious either. We scanned the CCTV footages only to find nothing. Now, we have written another letter to FDA and are awaiting their report." Another officer said, "We were not able to find the exact reason behind the pepper spray mystery. We will soon close the inquiry of this case."

