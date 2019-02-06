Mumbai: Nine people held in conspiracy to poison 'prasad' in temples

crime

Anti Terrorist Squad of Maharashtra (ATS) has arrested nine people who hatched a plan for mass killings in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad

Representational image

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Maharashtra (ATS) has arrested nine people from Mumbra and Aurangabad on January 22 in alleged connection with IS, a banned organisation, and conspiracy to kill people at various places in the country. ATS also arrested one more person on January 27 from Mumbra with relation to IS.

All the accused hatched a plan to poison 'prasad' distributed in temples of Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad, claimed ATS in the Special Court in Aurangabad on Tuesday evening. ATS suspects the involvement of more people involved in the conspiracy and aim to verify the same with call details of the accused arrested. After the ATS submitted facts, the court remanded all accused in police custody for 8 more days.

Avinash Deshpande, Chief Government Counsellor said, "During the investigation, the ATS found all the accused guilty of planning to kill citizens not only through water but through food as well. They were planning to mix poison in the prasad offered in temples of Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad. The accused also succeeded in preparing a poisonous solution which the ATS seized."

Call records of the accused sent to the forensic science lab are yet to be received and the analysis has to be corroborated along with the accused. Also, a hard disk was seized during the raid that needs to be analysed in order to trace the people in contact with the accused.

Advocate Deshpande demanded 14 days custody for the accused but the defence lawyer of accused Khizar Patel argued that all the claims made by ATS can be probed without custody as the grounds on what ATS are making demands are vague.

Considering both the sides, Special Judge KR Chaudhari allowed 8 days of police custody till 14th February, to all the accused involved in the case.

