Mumbai: Nita Ambani recognised among top philanthropists of 2020 who stepped up contributions during COVID-19

The Summer issue of Town & Country, America's leading magazine, has featured Nita Ambani and the Reliance Foundation among the top philanthropists of 2020 who are saving lives amid coronavirus outbreak.

The magazine highlighted Ambani for leading Reliance Foundation's efforts in feeding frontline workers and the poor, its financial contributions, and for setting up India's first Covid-19 hospital. She is the only Indian in the list that features prominent global individuals, such as Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey, Laurene Powell Jobs, the Lauder Family, Donatella Versace, Michael Bloomberg, Leonardo Di Caprio and more.

Recognizing the effort of Ambani and the Foundation, the magazine stated: "The Reliance Foundation-the philanthropic initiative of Reliance Industries, founded and chaired by Ambani--distributed millions of meals and masks to frontline workers and the poor, set up India's first hospital for Covid-19 patients, and donated $72 million to an emergency fund."

The magazine dedicates one full issue annually to the philanthropists who impress with their commitment, ingenuity, and largesse. "This year's list has an added sense of urgency: Under historic circumstances, these people are saving our lives, and our sense of hope, right now," it noted.

Speaking at this occasion, Ambani, who is Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said: "Crises almost always demand immediate and urgent attention, of relief, of resources, of ingenuity and most importantly of compassion. Over the years, we have equipped ourselves at the Foundation and at Reliance Industries to respond to crises with immediate, multi-pronged as well as systematic and calibrated responses to make our effort impactful and sustained."

"We are pleased and humbled that our initiative is being recognised at the global level. Our philanthropy is committed to support our government and our community whenever the need arises," she said. Under Ambani's leadership, the Reliance Foundation stepped up its efforts to address the health and the humanitarian crises that the nation faced due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In one of the first initiatives in the country, Reliance Foundation worked with local authorities in Mumbai to build a 100-bed Covid Hospital in less than two weeks in the month of March. The facility, that started taking COVID patients by the end of March, was further expanded with Reliance Foundation's support to more than 220 beds in April.

Reliance Foundation also started a nationwide food service called 'Anna Seva' which has served 50 million meals so far and has become the world's largest corporate meal programme. Reliance Industries also commenced manufacturing of masks and PPEs and has contributed to the country achieving self-sufficiency in the production of these critical items in the fight against the pandemic.

