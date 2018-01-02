Mumbai: Nitesh Rane to hold protest against 'corruption' in BMC

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane will hold a protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on January 15 against the "corruption" in the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC in granting licenses to hotels in the city

Addressing a press conference here today, Rane, the son of former Congress leader Narayan Rane, said the protesters will demand a "lock down" of the civic body. "I appeal to all political parties, social organisations and common citizens to participate in the morcha," Rane said. Alleging "corruption" in granting permissions, licenses as well as occupation certificates for hotels by the civic body, the Rane junior, who heads Swabhiman Sanghatna, demanded a CBI probe into the fire tragedy.



Rane alleged that a 15-day period granted by the BMC to restaurants to comply with norms after December 31 is a "hint" to other erring establishments for "settlement". "After the massive fire on the midnight of December 28, 2017, action was taken against more than 300 restaurants. After December 31, some other restaurants were given time for 15 days. This fortnight-long period is a hint for other erring restaurants for settlement with concerned authorities," he

alleged.



Referring to the BMC's crackdown against illegal alterations made by some restaurants post the pub blaze, Rane said if more than 300 restaurants were functioning illegally, then concerned ward officers need to be probed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

