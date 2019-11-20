Mumbai: No bidder for Iqbal Mirchi's properties in Santacruz

Two properties belonging to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aid and gangster Iqbal Mirchi did not attract even a single bidder in the auction held on Tuesday. The auction by the Ministry of Finance's Office of Competent Authority, Mumbai, initiated the process to auction the 2 properties belonging to Iqbal Mirchi under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

The auction was held on Tuesday at the Competent Authority office in Nariman Point.

Both the properties are located in Santacruz west for which the reserve price was kept at Rs 3.45 crore. The 1245 sqft flat 501 and 502 are located in the building named Milton Apartments CHS Ltd, at Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz West.

According to SAFEMA, people refrained from bidding for the flat citing high base price as compared to the market price and not due to any other reason.

Now, SAFEMA will again put the properties up for auction and if it still does not attract any bid, it will go for a reevaluation of the properties.

Meanwhile, two properties belonging to Kadar Haji — a gold smuggler in 1970s, which were stuck in litigation for sometime were auctioned on Tuesday.

The auction process was held in three formats, which includes e-auction, the opening of tenders and public auctions.

This year in April, SAFEMA also auctioned a flat belonging to Dawood's sister Haseen Parkar, for Rs 1.80 crore located in Nagpada.

