Mumbai: No casualties reported in minor fire incidents at Somwar Bazaar

national

Four water tankers and fire engines were immediately sent to Somvar Bazaar in Malad, Mumbai. The flames were doused in less than an hour

A fire brigade official says the Somvar Bazaar fire was doused in less than an hour. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Around 11.30 am on Tuesday a fire broke out at an industrial unit near Somvar Bazaar, but fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident. Speaking to mid-day, a fire brigade official said, "We received a call regarding the fire in the morning. Four water tankers and fire engines were immediately sent to Somvar Bazaar. The flames were doused in less than an hour. No one was injured in the incident."

Meanwhile, in another incident, a tunnel shaft of the Mumbai Metro line 3 near the international airport was up in flames around noon.

"We received a call about the fire near the tunnel shaft in the afternoon. It was a minor one. The plastic sheet near the shaft had caught fire, which was immediately doused," the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates