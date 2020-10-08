Mumbai: No FIR even 2 days after manhole death

Even two days after the body of a 32-year-old woman from Ghatkopar East, who had fallen into a manhole, was found near Haji Ali, police have not registered an FIR for negligence. The officers said there are no witnesses in the case.

Sheetal Jitesh Bhanushali, who lived in Ashapura Society at Asalfa Village in Ghatkopar West, fell into an open manhole in a narrow lane on Saturday evening and her body was found 21 km away in the sea near Haji Ali on Monday morning.

Senior Inspector of Ghatkopar police station Nitin Alaknure said, "We have not registered an FIR as nobody has seen the woman fall into the manhole. We have registered an Accidental Death Report and investigation is on. The BMC is also investigating, and will submit a report to us in 15 days."

CP assures justice

Sheetal's husband Jitesh Dama met Commissioner of Police (CP) Param Bir Singh on Wednesday, along with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, seeking a strict action against the culprit.

"Sheetal fell into a BMC nullah at Asalfa and attempts are on to mislead the public about the details of the incident. The CP has assured us that this case will be handed over to a senior IPS officer to find out the reason behind Sheetal's death and if there was any criminal negligence," Somaiya, a former member of the Lok Sabha, said.

mid-day on Wednesday visited the spot in Asalfa and found many broken manhole covers. Many covers were bent. Locals complained that the covers were replaced only in January, and most are already in poor condition.

Found a flour bag

A local, Maniben Ranchod Bhanushali, told mid-day, "I didn't see the woman fall into the manhole, but our dog suddenly started barking loudly and tried to run towards the manhole. When we went near it to check, we found a bag of flour. Later, a few people came to ask about a missing woman with a flour bag. We assumed she fell into the manhole."

"Many such incidents have taken place in this manhole, which has low quality cover. Due to the water pressure, the covers automatically move away. Last month, a man fell into this manhole, but was saved by locals. Then, a woman fell into it around 10 days back but she was also saved," Bhanushali said.

'BMC responsible for death'

Another local, Chandrika Dilip Bharadwa, said, "BMC is responsible for her death." mid-day also spoke to Ashok Yadav, the owner of the flour mill Sheetal visited that day.

"Around 6.30 pm on Saturday, Sheetal came to my shop. It had started raining heavily and there was waterlogging, so I told her to wait for the rain to stop. But she said she had work. Due to waterlogging, she changed her route."

Sheetal is seen on a CCTV camera going to a craft store with her son. She sent him home and went to the flour mill, but was not seen returning home.

