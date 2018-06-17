Mumbai: No gymkhana without residents consent, says mayor

Mayor assures residents that their demands will be met before construction work begins at Dadar's Purandare Stadium

Plan for the gymkhana will include construction of a new building, a jogging track and sports court

After CM Devendra Fadnavis stayed the gymkhana construction work at Dadar's Purandare Stadium' mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar visited the stadium and promised residents that their demands will be incorporated in the stadium's future plan.

The mayor directed KEM Hospital dean Avinash Supe' who also visited the stadium to conduct a meeting with the residents to resolve the issue. He had a discussion with the residents and instructed civic authorities to put up a map of the proposed plan for the Gymkhana on a board in front of the ground to eliminate any sort of misunderstanding. "I have told the administration [KEM Hospital] to hold a meeting with residents and KEM officials to resolve the problem that the locals have raised'" said Mahadeshwar.



Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

Earlier this year' in April' the BMC had given permission to convert a major portion of the iconic playground into a gymkhana for the nearby KEM hospital. Following the decision' the residents' including sportsmen' who regularly practice there' protested. Locals fear that the BMC's plan could restrict entry of locals and senior citizens who use the playground very often. Also' the area of the ground would be reduced from 20'424 sqm to 13'178 sqm after the construction of a new building' a jogging track and sports court.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates