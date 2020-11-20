Mumbai: No local trains between Dombivli-Kalyan on weekend for over 4 hours

There will not be any train for over four hours between Dombivli and Kalyan in the weekend as the authorities will carry out work on the Patri Pul bridge.

As first reported by Mid-Day, the Central Railway will be taking a block and stopping trains to begin work on Patri Pul at Kalyan this weekend.

On Saturday, the day-block will be between 10:15 am to 2:15 pm with the cancellation of all local trains between Dombivli and Kalyan stations between 9:50 am and 2:15 pm. Other services will continue.

Outstation trains like Manduadih-LTT, LTT-Chhapra, LTT-Gorakhpur and LTT-Darbhanga will be diverted via Diva-Vasai Road and halted at Bhiwandi and Diva. While two trains - LTT-Varanasi special and CSMT-Varanasi - are rescheduled, Hatia-LTT train will be halted at Titwala, Varanasi-CSMT at Khadavali, Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin special (near Diva) and Kanpur-LTT special on the way. The halts will be between 15 to 105 minutes.

On Sunday too, local trains will remain cancelled between Dombivli and Kalyan stations between 9:20 am to 1:50 pm. Other services will continue.

While Patna-LTT, Jabalpur-CSMT, Manduadih-LTT, LTT-Gorakhpur, LTT-Gorakhpur and LTT-Darbhanga will be diverted to run via Diva-Vasai Road-Jalgaon with halts at Bhiwandi and Diva, Hatia-LTT will be halted at Titwala, Varanasi-CSMT at Khadavali and Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin near Diva between 20 to 105 minutes. Three trains - LTT-Varanasi, CSMT-Jabalpur and LTT-Barauni - have been rescheduled.

