Mumbai: No major fire cases this Diwali, says senior Fire Brigade official

A senior Fire Brigade official said, "We had some major fire incidents owing to firecrackers and we were continuously on our toes. This year, however, there were no such incidents."

Representational picture

Despite the Supreme Court's orders on firecrackers, Mumbaikars continued to light them by the dozen, resulting in 50 fire calls during the five days of Diwali. This number is much whigher than last year's 37 calls.

PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said, "Citizens need to use firecrackers responsibly as their indiscriminate lighting can easily cause a disaster. We were happy to note that this year there were no major fire incidents."

