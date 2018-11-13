Mumbai: No major fire cases this Diwali, says senior Fire Brigade official

Nov 13, 2018, 08:13 IST | A Correspondent

A senior Fire Brigade official said, "We had some major fire incidents owing to firecrackers and we were continuously on our toes. This year, however, there were no such incidents."

Mumbai: No major fire cases this Diwali, says senior Fire Brigade official
Representational picture

Despite the Supreme Court's orders on firecrackers, Mumbaikars continued to light them by the dozen, resulting in 50 fire calls during the five days of Diwali. This number is much whigher than last year's 37 calls.

A senior Fire Brigade official said, "We had some major fire incidents owing to firecrackers and we were continuously on our toes. This year, however, there were no such incidents."

PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said, "Citizens need to use firecrackers responsibly as their indiscriminate lighting can easily cause a disaster. We were happy to note that this year there were no major fire incidents."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

diwalisupreme courtmumbai news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai fire: Short-circuit may have caused blaze in Parel high-rise

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK