Mumbai: No self-visarjan this Ganesh Chaturthi

Devotees will have to hand over the idol to the social workers roped in by the BMC for immersion in the sea. File pic

A Visarjan sans band baja, and attended by only five people, all in mask, -- this is how devotees will bid farewell to bappa today. The civic body on Monday issued a list of guidelines for idol immersion on the last day of Ganeshotsav.

This year, the devotees cannot perform aarti and pooja at the site of visarjan. They have to perform all the rituals at home and send off bappa with maximum five people. Around 250 benches have been set up at Girgaon Chowpatty, where the devotees can place their idols and leave. Social workers, roped in by the BMC, will then take the idol ahead for visarjan.

The BMC also created 167 artificial ponds across the city, where devotees can drop the idols, but they cannot watch the visarjan. The visarjan will start at 12 pm on Tuesday and go on till 6 am on Wednesday. Additionally, there are around 170 idol collection centres, around 37 mobile immersion parks, 70 natural immersion sites.

Each ward has around nine idol collection arrangements and civic officials will also collect the idols for visarjan. These centres will be set up at open grounds, Ganesh mandals.

More than 35,000 police personnel are being deployed across the city Mumbai on visarjan bandobast and over 5,000 CCTV cameras will be use for security on Tuesday. In addition, teams of traffic police, the State Reserve Police Force, home guard personnel, traffic wardens, fire brigade officers, disaster management and bomb squad personnel and Railway Police Force would also ensure people's safety.

This year, over 300 fire brigade's life guards are deployed at different places to avoid any untoward incidents.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar told mid-day, "In every artificial pond we will keep flowers and other puja items for idol visarjan. Our social workers will immerse the idols in the sea."

