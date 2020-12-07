Mumbai: No water in Bhandup on Dec 8, 9, low pressure in a few areas

Several areas in Bhandup will get no municipal water between Wednesday and Thursday as the BMC plans to replace a 4-km stretch of a British-era pipeline that brings water to the city from Tansa reservoir. The existing 1.800 mm diametre pipeline will make way for a 2400-mm pipe for better supply in future, said civic officials.

The upgrade will also lead to low pressure between Andheri East and Bandra Kurla Complex, Kurla, Dadar and Dharavi. The civic body has appealed to citizens in these areas to store water the previous day and use it judiciously.

In Bhandup, officials said, Duck Line, Rajaram Wadi, Shriram Pada, Khindipada, Tembhipada, Sonapur, Tulshetpada, Pratap Nagar, Jamil Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Drakshabagh, Utkarsh Nagar, Rajdeep Nagar, Nahur (West) and Bhandup (West) wil not get water for more than 24 hours.

Similar disruption will also happen in areas near Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Jaybhim Nagar, Best Nagar, Aarey Marg and adjoining area, Filter Pada, Mango Filling, Rawate Compound, Ram Nagar, Paspoli Village, Morarji Nagar, Gaondevi Hill and Sarvodaya Nagar.

