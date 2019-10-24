Mumbai: Not a shubh Diwali for Mahim's kandeel makers

Several families in Mahim's Kawli Wadi are likely to have a gloomy Diwali this year, thanks to rain, lament the kandeel makers who have suffered huge losses already. Heavy monsoon rain and intermittent post-monsoon showers in the city have not just damaged their kandeels but have also caused a dip in sale.

Kawli Wadi residents have been running the business of lanterns at Mahim's Kandeel Gully for several years. But most of them have suffered a loss of close to 30 per cent, as this year's rain has damaged a lot of their paper lanterns. A vendor, Dharmesh Hodawadekar, said, "Our business has been highly affected by the rain with almost 30 per cent dip in business. Several paper lanterns were destroyed, and people are also wary about travelling to get the Kandeels because of continuing showers."



Dharmesh Hodawadekar, a kandeel maker and seller. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Though they have opted for lanterns made of plastic, fabric and wood, they seem little hope in making good business this Diwali. We don't have storage facility because we set out our shops on footpaths, said the vendors. Gopinath Dhuri, another vendor in Kandeel Gully, said, "A few days back it poured suddenly and water started seeping, completely destroying around 60 kandeels. Colours of several others faded, so I am selling those at a loss of 30 per cent. These untimely rain has given us too many woes."

Storing big fabric kandeels, which helped them boost their profits, have also turned out to be a matter of concern for them. "We are expecting orders from politicians now that the results will be out. But if the rain continues, we will hardly be able to deliver them on time. Because if the fabric gets wet, it we will not just need plenty of time to dry, but also space, which we are short on," Mohan Betwala, a kandeel maker, said. Cooperative societies, too, buy the big lanterns.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates