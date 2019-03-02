Mumbai: Not allowed to meet his mother, angry youth assaults police constable

crime

Representational image

The Borivali police have booked a 22-year-old accused of allegedly abusing and assaulting a police constable in the court premises on Monday evening. The accused identified as Adil Hanif Sayyed (22) was among the other accused caught by Kasturba Marg police in a housebreaking case and was produced for remand at the 68th Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate court where he was remanded with police custody.

While he was being taken back to the police station, Sayyed insisted to meet his mother and started screaming. The police-constable Amol Rane saw Sayyed screaming and asked him to stop immediately. But Sayyed was adamant on meeting his mother and also wanted to change into a fresh pair of clothes before going to the police station. Rane told him to go to the police station first so that a police officer can call his mother but Sayyed continued with his tantrums. He abused Rane and tore his shirt pocket.

A police constable told mid-day, "Sayyed was very aggressive and kept abusing all the police officers. He even tried to flee from the spot but police officials present in the court premises forcibly nabbed him.

On the complaint of Amol Rane, the Borivali police registered a case and booked the accused Adil Sayyed Under section 353(Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace)of IPC. Further investigation is underway.

