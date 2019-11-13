Mumbai: Not just the kids, BMC's teachers, too, will chase top marks

As part of the evaluation of their performance, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is grading not just its schools' students but the teachers too.

The BMC graded 1.3 lakh students studying in Std I to V across its schools based on the results of a survey it recently launched. According to the grades the children got, their teachers have been graded too. Those with low scores are being given special training to ensure that students learn well.

In addition, an application for internal use has been created by the civic body's Education Department, where data of the teachers and students is uploaded. A civil society, in coordination with BMC, executed the survey. It included testing the students' language, reading ability, and basic mathematic skills. Schools in each ward, and their teachers, were given percentage marks.

The major focus remains on teaching models rather than schools. The students will have to appear for two more tests to be conducted in December and January. Training sessions for consistently low-scoring teachers have started.

The BMC aims to undertake this exercise each academic year to ensure consistent evaluation of teachers.

What are the tests?

The first test was called Base Line test, whereas the other two are called Mid-Line test and End Line test. There are over 5,000 teachers employed in municipal schools. Those scoring less than 50 per cent are attending training sessions. An official privy to the details of the exercise said, "This was done with the aim to know how many students are learning effectively and how we can help those who are lagging. We also need to check if the teachers are doing well. If students are not able to deal with a particular subject, teachers must ensure that they get required attention."

The Education Department's Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashutosh Salil, said, "We collected the data of students and teachers with the help of a civil society. It is being monitored and processed. At the same time, teachers are being given support. We are hoping that with the help of training sessions, performance of both, teachers and students, in the third test improves."

