Mumbai: Not scared of any probe against previous BJP government, says Devendra Fadnavis

Published: Jan 12, 2020, 21:39 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Fadnavis statement comes days after senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan called the Fadnavis-led government as the "most corrupt" and said an investigation will be carried out in all cases

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Picture/Twitter Devendra Fadnavis
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the previous BJP-led government under him had functioned in a transparent manner, but the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation was free to order any probe against it.

His statement comes days after senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan called the Fadnavis-led government as the "most corrupt" and said an investigation will be carried out in all cases.

Talking to reporters at Akluj in Solapur district, Fadnavis said, "Don't give threats, we are not scared. My government has been transparent. The present dispensation is free to order any probe. The government is free to do any inquiry it wants."

He also accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of working in a "vengeful" manner.

