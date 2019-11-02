Mumbai: November rain caused due to Cyclone Maha in the Arabian Sea

It must be the craziest time for Mumbai because of the weather. When citizens began to prepare for the extended October heat, it started raining with lightning and thunderstorms. The weather has become cold because of the rain. Thanks to another cyclonic situation over the Arabian Sea – Cyclone Maha, there is another patch of low pressure areas that has led to rain in the city again. According to information provided by IMD Mumbai, the atmosphere is expected to remain cloudy for next few days along with patchy rainfall over the weekend.

When there were worries of a rainy Diwali, the city's maximum temperature started picking up. But that was just the after effect of Cyclone Kyarr weakening as it started moving southwestwards toward Oman. But the city hardly saw 2-3 warm days and the temperature started to drop again with a cloudy sky and thundershowers in different parts of the city. As explained by scientists, there are two active cyclones in the Arabian sea at the same time which has led to such a situation causing back-to-back low pressure areas leading to sea breeze causing clouds and rain.

K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General Meteorology at the IMD, Mumbai, tweeted, "Rain has picked up in Mumbai, suburbs and around. It is heavy at few places. Satellite and radar images indicate cloudy patch over North Konkan including Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Thane." While different parts of the city on Friday saw lightning and thunderstorms; Worli had maximum rainfall - 30.97mm while Versova had the lowest rainfall - 0.76mm. While Colaba recorded 7.6mm rain, Santacruz recorded 26.15mm.

Rain to come back

The heat had just begun after Cyclone Kyarr weakened. "But with Cyclone Maha moving into north-west direction, south-westerly strong winds are flowing from Arabian sea over Maharashtra. This has caused clouds and patchy rainfall in different parts of the city. This on and off rain is likely to continue over the weekend. From November 3, however, the rain activity will subside and there will be few dry days.

But around November 6 and 7 Mumbai and surrounding areas should again expect rains as Cyclone Maha starts moving toward Gujarat," explained Mahesh Palawat Chief Meteorologist at Skymet Weather Services. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with IMD Mumbai staff on Friday. "The meeting was called to assess the damage to the standing or harvested crops due to continuous rains in the state," tweeted Hosalikar.

