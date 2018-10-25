Mumbai: Now, BCom paper clashes with CA exam

national

Exam

Exam clashes continue to haunt Mumbai University — this time it is between the paper of 'Foundation Course' of SYBCom and CA entrance exam on November 15. Just a few days back, the varsity had to change the timetable of BMS exam on realising it was clashing with a CA paper. But another shocker followed shortly, when the SYBCom exam timetable was put up recently.

Students preparing for the national-level exam are worried about losing out on the opportunity to take it and have requested the varsity to make appropriate changes. "This has become an annual affair for MU's commerce students. Many of us appear for the CA exam, timetable for which is declared well in advance. The least the varsity can do is refer to that before announcing the degree course's. Every single time students have to bring the issue to varsity's notice for changes," said a student from NM College.

Another from Thakur College said, "Not only does this put additional stress on us, it also leads to last-minute changes in the varsity examination. The uncertainty of it all increases the pressure on us. Moreover, the schedule of the degree papers is such that a postponement will break it for the Diwali vacation. They should have either kept all papers before Diwali or all after the vacation." When contacted, PRO of Mumbai University's examination section, Vinod Male said, "We have received a few requests from students, and the varsity is thinking about it."

