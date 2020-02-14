Mumbai: Now, bureaucrat Manisha Mhaiskar transferred

Manisha Mhaiskar is now head of the protocol dept

Another senior bureaucrat, Manisha Mhaiskar, who had worked very closely with the previous government, was shifted on Thursday to an insignificant posting, and the low-profile Jayashri Bhoj was made additional commissioner of BMC.

Principal secretary (Urban Development-2) Mhaiskar was replaced by M D Pathak. Mhaiskar will now work as head of the protocol department. Dr V N Suryawanshi was shifted as the Kalyan Dombivli municipal commissioner and Chandrakant Dange given charge of Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates