Mumbai: Now, bureaucrat Manisha Mhaiskar transferred

Updated: Feb 14, 2020, 07:51 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Mhaiskar will now work as head of the protocol department. Dr V N Suryawanshi was shifted as the Kalyan Dombivli municipal commissioner

Another senior bureaucrat, Manisha Mhaiskar, who had worked very closely with the previous government, was shifted on Thursday to an insignificant posting, and the low-profile Jayashri Bhoj was made additional commissioner of BMC.

Principal secretary (Urban Development-2) Mhaiskar was replaced by M D Pathak. Mhaiskar will now work as head of the protocol department. Dr V N Suryawanshi was shifted as the Kalyan Dombivli municipal commissioner and Chandrakant Dange given charge of Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation.

