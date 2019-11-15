Mumbai: Now, civic schools to offer ICSE curriculum to students

The BMC has not yet decided on the number of such schools but teachers have already been hired for them. File pic for representation

In A bid to provide quality education to underprivileged kids, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will offer ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) curriculum in its schools from the next academic year. The plan also involves collaborating with CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and MIEB (Maharashtra International Education Board) to offer these curricula. But experts are questioning the objective behind the move that is to be executed by the next academic year, because they say curriculum is not the reason keeping children from BMC schools. They say it is quality and administrative reasons.

BMC plans to start the curricula in its schools that have shut due to lack of students, but the number has not yet been decided.

The proposal to offer ICSE, CBSE and MIEB in civic schools was mooted by education committee member of Yuva Sena, Sainath Durge in September. The objective was to increase enrolment of children in civic-run schools by changing people's perception. Joint Commissioner Ashutosh Salil and Education officer Mahesh Palkar met the Secretary of the ICSE board, Gerry Arathoon, for the plan. "The proposal has been finalised," said Durge.

With just six months for the new academic year to begin, questions are being raised on how BMC plans to execute its plan. "There is a shortage of more than 800 teachers. The BMC has not been able to provide quality education. These schools lack students not due to curriculum, but because of several such administrative reasons," said Shyam Sonar, National Convener of All India Forum for Right to Education. President of BMC Teachers' Association, Ramesh Joshi said, "If they really want to increase enrolment, they should look at their schools where number of students is not a problem and replicate their working."

Speaking on the idea, Salil said, "We plan to introduce the curricula from next year. This is not the solution. But it is our way of offering the options to under-privileged children. We are also working to improve quality in existing schools. For this, in the next three years we will train all 5,000 teachers from our existing schools."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates