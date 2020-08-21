Mumbai: Now, Kandivli school in row with parents regarding fees

The principal of Kandivli's Kapol Vidyanidhi International School called the police on Thursday alleging crowding by students' parents. The parents, however, said that they came only because the school barred them from the open house on Friday for not paying the fees. After a day full of confusion, while all are now allowed to attend the open house, the issue of fees stays unresolved.

The principal alleged that the parents were violating social distancing norms; the claims were refuted by the parents. Though Kandivli police intervented, no case was filed.

On Thursday, a few parents went to the school after receiving messages from class teachers that those who have not paid fees won't be allowed at the open house over video calls on Friday.

The message received by a parent from a teacher regarding payment of fees ahead of the open day

"The message was shocking as we have been waiting for over two months for the school management to respond to our concerns. We have demanded a reduction in fees as we are not using several school facilities. None of us is against the tuition fee as online teaching is going on. But we requested school to cut the fees of computer labs, sports activities, etc," said a parent, adding that they visited the school after the principal called a meeting.

Partial resolution

According to parents, the school is insisting on full fee payment, the deadline for which was August 15. Those who are against this did not pay. After Thursday's incident, the deadline has been extended till August 31 and all parents will be able to attend the open house. In addition, the parents with grievances have been called again individually on Friday to meet the principal.

Principal Dr Reshma Hegde, said, "The school has been considerate. There has been no hike, we are not charging for school bus. But parents are demanding further reduction which is not possible as we need to pay salaries. We are willing to accommodate those facing issues and have done so in some cases but we need those who are capable, to pay. A 30-50 per cent reduction is unjustified, especially when we have allowed monthly instalments."

Dr Hegde added that the message sent to parents was a reminder. "On Thursday, I asked parents to approach individually as gatherings are not advisable but they would not listen. So I had to call the police to protect myself and my staff," Dr Hegde said.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Pondkule of Kandivli police said, "The school called us to control the crowd but it was not much as there were only six people. It happened because all parents came to the school at the same time, despite different appointments. Parents also had complaints regarding online learning."

