Mumbai: Now, MMR includes Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts

MMRDA with its expertise of working on big infra projects will aid local bodies in creating assets, the CM said; expansion to other cities may also be considered

The MMRDA is currently working on a number of big projects in the city. Representation picture

The jurisdiction of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finally been extended to Palghar, Vasai, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambarnath, Karjat, Khalapur, Pen and Alibaug.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled a resolution to this effect which was approved by the legislature on Thursday. MMRDA will now be the planning authority for these areas in Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts where several infrastructure works such as Surya water supply scheme and multi-model corridor are being implemented by MMRDA. "There is huge spending on these projects by MMRDA, but the local self-governments' rights will remain intact. These bodies are empowered," said CM.

MMRDA has the expertise, said Fadnavis, adding that it was working on big projects like trans-harbour link which was also designed by the MMRDA. "The basic objective of MMRDA is to streamline urbanisation and be supportive in nature to boost the idea," the CM said.

He said MMRDA was not a bank to keep money in the coffers. "We took this decision to unlock the potential for implementing huge development works in MMR. For the first time, numerous works are in progress in the MMR area."

He said MMRDA takes up projects that the local bodies insist for planning and executing or seeks its help for securing loan for creating assets. He said the suggestions for further expansion of MMRDA would also be considered. Likewise, Pune, Nagpur and other cities would have similar authorities, said Fadnavis.

Boost to infra

Making MMRDA the planning and executing authority will boost big-ticket infrastructure projects in the areas. MMRDA can raise big funds that the local authorities cannot. This also means ease of approvals, monitoring and implementation because the authority is directly controlled by CM. The extended areas offer MMRDA an opportunity to make money and spend it. The flipside of it is that MMRDA's presence would mean multiple agencies working on a project and thus the chances of clashes. Being a powerful agency, MMRDA may bulldoze its way.

