Mumbai: Now, presentations on parking by traffic police

From today, the Mumbai Traffic police will hold meetings with officials of five-star hotels, malls, restaurants and even private bus operators, to communicate to them how to manage the traffic and parking around their institutions. The Mumbai Traffic police has asked senior officials of hotels and malls to make presentations regarding parking in their premises and localities, after which the traffic police will also make presentations on how that space can be managed. Officials from hotels and malls have said they will make the presentations from today.

Since the process to unlock Mumbai has started, a large number of vehicles are being brought onto roads. The traffic police is also trying to get stop illegal parking outside five-star hotels, malls and restaurants in the city.



Cars parked outside the Taj Mahal hotel. Pics/Bipin Kokate

According to a traffic police officer, any hotel, mall or restaurant has to now show them parking space which they will use, while seeking permission for the same from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and traffic police. The traffic police wants to know whether the parking place they will use is adequate or falling short. Through the traffic police's presentation, they will be told how to manage in the parking space available to them and if it is less, then how to use it.

A total of 150 people from five-star hotels, malls, restaurants and bus operators have been listed by the Mumbai Traffic Department. Everyday 5 to 10 people will be called and will have to give and will be given a presentation on the subject, for the entire month. Some five-star hotels will be addressed by Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Yashasvi Yadav himself, while some will be addressed by an Additional Commissioner and some by DCP rank officials.

Joint police commissioner (traffic) Yadav told mid-day, "The traffic police will negotiate with malls, hotels and bus operators to find the exact cause of traffic jams. Senior traffic officials will also visit the premises of five-star hotels, malls and restaurants. I have also asked them to give presentations on parking."

