Mumbai: Now, rail passengers to be fined Rs 1,000 for ticketless travel

Western Railway records show that in April this year 3.94 lakh passengers were found travelling without tickets and a total fine of Rs 15.34 crore was collected, which is 26 per cent more than what was collected the same month last year

Next time think twice before hopping into a train without a ticket. You might just have to shell out a hefty fine. In order to curb ticketless travel in trains, the Western Railway has come up with a proposal to increase the fine from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000. The proposal was presented before Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani during his recent visit to the city and has also been sent to the department for its approval.

Once approved, ticket checkers would be given hand-held devices to fine passengers on the spot and issue receipts to them. With this, people would also be able to pay through debit and credit cards. Sources said that this decision has been taken to discourage commuters from travelling without tickets. Western Railway records show that in April this year 3.94 lakh passengers were found travelling without tickets and a total fine of Rs 15.34 crore was collected, which is 26 percent more than what was collected the same month last year.

Rs 15 crore

Total fine collected from passengers travelling without tickets in April this year

