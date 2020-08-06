Mumbai: Now, you need an appointment for a trip to R City Mall

Welcome to a new world, in which you need an appointment to visit a mall. With precautions and changes adapting to suit the pandemic-affected world, R City Mall in Ghatkopar reopened on Wednesday.

People are required to book slots for a visit, and give details like number of visitors, age and car details, and share a QR code at the entry. "Pre-booking will help us know the exact number of visitors. Maximum people that can be in the mall at a given time shouldn't exceed 20,000," says Santosh Pandey, head of operations at R City Mall.

Alternate washbasins sealed to maintain social distancing

Once inside the gates, vehicles are disinfected, and the visitors have to get their Aarogya Setu app checked. They have to then pass through the sensor-based sanitiser dispensing machine and thermal cameras. The mall has done away with physical frisking, and the bags are disinfected using scanners equipped with UV lights.

On Day 1, only 50 per cent of the shops were open, and were all equipped with santiser dispensers, and some of them have even made gloves mandatory. Food court was shut, and a few restaurants reopened for take-away, but there were no takers.



Markings for people to wait in elevator queue maintaining social distancing

Stickers for physical distancing have been pasted outside and inside lifts and other places. In toilets, alternate washbasins and urinals have been sealed for a safe distance.

"The trial rooms are being sanitised after every use and clothes steam ironed," an executive said. Housekeeping staff frequently sanitises the most-used spots -- shopping cart handles, escalator railings, etc.

The footfall, however, was low at over 2,000 visitors, likely because people are being cautious. The pre-COVID-19 average footfall was 25,000 a day. Venkatesh Kumar, who came with his two children, said, "We were waiting for this opportunity. The kids were bored of staying at home for so long, now they will spend some good time here. We were pleased with the kind of preparations done here."

