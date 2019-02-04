Mumbai: NSCI suspends six members for violation of guidelines

national

Upset, they have approached the Bombay High Court, which will hold a hearing today; some members allege action was taken with an eye on upcoming elections

As the elections of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) near, the fight between two factions in the prestigious club, continues to intensify day by day. Last week, six members were suspended by the NSCI management, for allegedly not adhering to the guidelines of the club. However, upset with the action, these members have approached the Bombay High Court. The hearing for the same is scheduled for today.

Why action was taken

According to the management, action was taken as the club observed that a section of members had formed an association with the name 'NSCI United Active Force' and it has been registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. "The society so formed had objects which ran parallel to the activities of the NSCI. Also it was found that the name of the club was used to collect money. Since the activities of the society had potential to seriously damage the reputation of the club, the issue was taken to the court.

At the very first hearing the delinquent members and the society agreed not to use the letters NSCI and submitted to decree. The submission to the decree of the court is an admission of the misconduct. The regional committee there unanimously decided that for maintaining discipline, membership of these members should be suspended for six months," the notice issued by the NSCI mentioned. mid-day has a copy of it. The regional committee took the decision to suspend membership on January 25.

However, the camp supporting suspended members is of the opinion that the action was deliberately taken with an eye on the crucial club election. "The existing committee wants to suppress the voice of members who are against the current regime at the helm of affairs. The action has been taken only against members who support the United Active Force (UAF) faction and not against those who are with the current management," said a club member. Despite repeated attempts to contact him, the president of the club, Jayantilal Shah, was not available for comment.

How elections are conducted

This is not the first time the club has been embroiled in controversy. mid-day had consistently reported about alleged violations of civic rules by the high-profile club in Mumbai. The club is situated on nearly 11 acres of prime sea-facing land in Worli, on lease from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per development plans, the plot is earmarked as a recreational ground (RG). But the club has been at the centre of controversy for alleged illegal alterations and violations. It refutes all the charges.

A senior club member, Chandrakant Gandhi, supported management's action, but not the ongoing spat between two factions. "No one can use the trade mark. It is crystal clear violation of rules. Hence, action taken by the club is a correct move." Asked about the infighting among club members, he said, "Members are interested in good activities and the progress of the club. What is currently going on is merely a power game which no member is interested in."

Like every year, the club elects 12 new members (six each from Mumbai and Delhi) to its managing committee this month. Polls will be held in Delhi on February 10, and in Mumbai a week later, on February 17. The Action Team (AT) supports the existing managing committee, while the UAF has called for a change in guard. There are around 14,500 voters from Mumbai and nearly 5,500 from Delhi. There are 60 members in the committee and each of them has a tenure of five years.

