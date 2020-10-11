Mumbai: Number of daily COVID-19 cases still over 2,000

The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the state has reduced compared to earlier months, but the city's daily numbers are consistently over 2,000. On Saturday, 11,416 new cases were reported across Maharashtra, with 20 per cent of these from Mumbai alone. Another 2,000 cases were reported in the MMR area.

The city reported over 2,203 patients and 48 deaths on Saturday; 3,074 patients who have recovered were discharged. The recovery rate of the city is 84 per cent, and the growth rate is 1.03 per cent. The overall number of active patients has now reduced to 22,369 after it reached 34,000 last month.

There were 48 deaths reported, of which only 36 had co-morbidities. Thirty deaths were of those above 60 years of age and 16 of the dead were between 40 to 60 years. The total deaths in Mumbai reached 9,388 on Saturday.

In the state, out of 11,416 new patients, 4,203 are from MMR, inclusive of Mumbai. Apartfrom Mumbai, cases were registered at Thane Municipal Corporation (375), Kalyan-Dombivli (315), and Navi Mumbai (309). MMR, excluding Mumbai, reported 29 deaths. Pune Circle, which last month was reporting more patients than

MMR, recorded 2,467 new patients on Saturday and 94 deaths. The state recorded 302 deaths.

The recovery rate of the state is now 83 per cent, higher than last week, and there are 2,21,156 active patients in the state.

